A walking history tour of Link River will be offered Saturday, September 30th at 10am.

The walk will focus on river bed features exposed by the lower water level of Upper Klamath Lake. The walk will begin at Putman Point at the north end of Link River, off Lakeshore Drive. It is free an open to anyone interested.

The walk will cover about one mile, and will last about an hour. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.