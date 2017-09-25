High School Football Scores

Klamath County, OREGON -

Klamath Union’s football team hasn’t beaten Henley since 2014. They won Friday night 58-13

Hosana Christian 62, Chiloquin 12

Mazama 49, Phoenix 14. Trey Lopez and Bowen Hunt returned pass interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal Mazama’s 49-14 Skyline Conference football victory at Phoenix Friday.

La Grande 43, Ontario 38

Burns 32, Grant Union 28

Monroe 46, Lost River 7

Crane 102, Huntington-Harper 12

Bonanza 49, Crow 20. Bonanza scored 34 straight points to take control of the game. Both of these teams are part of a makeshift league playing an independent schedule this season.

Monroe 46, Lost River 7. Zach Young scored three touchdown