Flashlight Tours at Baldwin Hotel – Klamath County Museum

The Klamath County Museum is offering Flashlight Tours of the Baldwin Hotel Museum Friday and Saturday evenings this fall.

Cost for the nighttime tours is $10 per person and participation is limited to six people per tour. Space must be reserved in advance.

The flashlight tours will last approximately one hour, and will involve climbing stairs. The historic structure is not accessible for people with impaired mobility.

To reserve space on a flashlight tour at the Baldwin Hotel, call or visit the Klamath County Museum.