Convicted rapist found dead in Pendleton prison

By: Jenna Kochenauer
An inmate at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Department of Corrections DOC), 38-year old David Kirby was found unresponsive in his housing unit at about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Medical staff at the prison began life-saving efforts until outside medial services arrived. Kirby was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m.
The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation, which is standard procedure for any inmate death.
Kirby entered DOC custody on September 15, 2015, on two counts of sodomy in the first degree out of Linn County. His expected release date was November 13, 2031.