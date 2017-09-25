Brown Announces Re-election Bid

Governor Kate Brown has announced she’ll run for re-election in 2018. She released a statement this morning:

“As governor, it’s my job to make Oregon an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” Brown said. ”We need to protect the Oregon we love so much and ensure that everyone has the chance to live a good life here.”

Brown was first appointed governor after John Kitzhaber resigned in 2015, but after finishing out his term, she went on to win the 2016 election. So far, Brown’s main competition for the seat appears to be Republican State Representative Knute Buehler of Bend.