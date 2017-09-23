Special Firewood Cutting Area Available Saturday, September 23rd

By: Press Release
The Klamath Ranger District has two special Personal Use Firewood cutting areas opening Saturday west of Klamath Falls and the District Office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon
for Firewood Permit sales.
Both of the special firewood cutting areas are located approximately 31 miles west of Klamath Falls off Highway 140 on the Cold Springs Road 3651 near Fourmile Quarry.
There are two decks available – one located immediately adjacent to Road 3651 approximately 100 yards from Highway 140, which is primarily lodgepole pine; the second is located off Road 3651-020 near Fourmile Quarry and is primarily white fir with some Douglas fir.
Most of the wood is a result of fireline construction from the North Pelican Fire.
“We are happy to be able to open these two areas to the public for Personal Use Firewood cutting, as well as to open our office Saturday morning so people can purchase a permit and collect firewood this weekend as the weather improves,” said Klamath District Ranger Heather Berg. “This is a great opportunity for those needing firewood in the Klamath Falls area without having to travel too far for it.”
Personal Use Firewood Permits are available for $5 per cord with a minimum four cord or $20 purchase. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year.
Permits are available from Fremont-Winema National Forest offices, including the Klamath Ranger District, located at 2819 Dahlia St. in Klamath Falls. The Ranger District can be reached at 541-883-6714.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.