Superintendent Thede Announces Retirement

It is with profound respect and appreciation that the KCSD Board of Directors announce

Superintendent Greg Thede’s retirement from the Klamath County School District.

Mr. Thede began his career with KCSD as a teacher at Chiloquin High School in

1976. Throughout his career with KCSD he has served as a Vice-Principal, Principal, and

Personnel Director, but his longest tenure has been at the helm, serving as our Superintendent

since 2006.

His formal retirement date will be October 31, but Mr. Thede will finish out the 2017-18 school

year and retire in earnest on June 30, 2018.

The process for Mr. Thede’s replacement will be discussed by the Board of Directors at the Oct.

12 regular school board meeting.

Plans to honor his retirement and lengthy career with KCSD will be announced at a later date.

This is a version of a letter sent to all employees at the KCSD, written by Stephanie LeRoy,

executive assistant for the Superintendent and secretary to the Board of Directors.

Samantha Tipler, public relations, Klamath County School District

Phone 541-851-8743; Email: tiplers@kcsd.k12.or.us