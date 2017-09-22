Oregon State Closes Non-Conference Schedule against [17/-] Pacific

Up Next
- The Beavers close out the non-conference portion of the 2017 schedule with a match against [17/-] Pacific at Paul Lorenz Field
- The contest will take place on Friday, September 22, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. PT
Follow Along
- Live stats are available on the men’s soccer schedule page on OSUBeavers.com
- Live Twitter updates will be available @BeaverMSoccer
Series Histories
- This will be the first meeting between the schools
- Pacific will be the fifth team OSU will face for a first meeting in school history in 2017
- Fairfield, American, Colgate and Syracuse were the previous four first-time opponents
- Head Coach Steve Simmons has faced 52 different opponents since taking over as the Beavers’ bench boss in 2009
- Simmons is 28-19-5 in first meetings while at Oregon State
Scouting Report
- The Tigers are currently ranked 17th in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll
- Pacific owns a 7-1 record so far in 2017, with the lone loss coming from UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 15
- The Tigers has bested Sacramento State, CSU Bakersfield, Virginia Tech, James Madison, UNLV, Grand Canyon and San Jose State averaging 2.43 goals per game while allowing 0.71
- Pacific surrendered a goal in the 59th minute to UCSB for its first regular-season loss since August 28, 2016
- Juniors Camden Riley and Alfredo Alcala lead the way with seven points apiece in 2017
- Riley owns three goals and one helper, while Alcala has buried a pair of markers with three assists
- Sophomore Anthony Orendain is has also added three goals on the year to spearhead the attack with Riley
- In total, the Tigers have put away 17 goals as a team, with seniors Tyson Fox and Tristan Blackmon, and junior Wouter Verstraaten each owning two on the season
- Senior Curtis Goldsmith has started every match in the net for Pacific, amassing his 7-1 record behind a 0.75 goals allowed average with 25 saves and a .806 save percentage
Last Time Out
- The Beavers dropped a 1-0 decision to the rival [RV/-] Pilots on Sunday, September 17
- Mueller had three shots in the contest, two header attempts off corners from Miralles and one free kick late in the contest that ricocheted off the cross bar
- Ryan Vincent made a season-high seven saves in the loss
Super Seniors
- The senior class of Jordan Jones, Jaime Miralles, Timmy Mueller, Jalen Markey and Sam Tweeton have combined for 294 career appearances on the pitch, including Miralles’ time at Vermont
- Jones has 64 appearances for OSU, followed by 62 from Mueller, 60 for Miralles, 57 for Markey and 51 for Tweeton
- Mueller and Jones have contributed the most points, as Jones has 24 goals and six assists, while Mueller owns 23 goals and eight assists for 108 total combined points
- Markey is the resident ironman after accumulating 5,069 minutes in his 57 career appearances and has played a full 90+ minutes in 52 games over the course of his career at OSU
Fun Facts
- Seniors Jordan Jones and Timmy Mueller, along with freshman Joe Hafferty, are the only active Beavers whose first career goal came as game-winners
- Hafferty fired off the final goal in a 3-2 win over UC Riverside on Sept. 3
- Jones buried the first goal of a 2-0 win over UW-Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2014, while Mueller made a splash with the second goal of a 3-1 win over Evansville on Aug. 29, 2014
Transfer Market
- Oregon State has had success with transfers over the last few seasons
- Miralles played a big role for the Beavers in 2016 as he tallied one goal and four helpers.
- Binder is a fresh transfer for 2017 as he made 35 appearances for UW-Milwaukee in two years and posted two goals and four assists in over 2,600 minutes
- Michael Swift is another new transfer, coming from Clemson where he made 17 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers in 2016
Beavers in the Pros
- Oregon State has produced a number of outstanding professional players in recent seasons
- Danny Mwanga was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLS Draft, before Khiry Shelton was selected second overall in 2016
- The list of current Beavers in the pros:
– Khiry Shelton – New York City FC
– Alan Gordon – LA Galaxy
– Emery Welshman – Real Salt Lake
– Robbie Findley – Rayo OKC (NASL)
– Danny Mwanga – Ottawa Fury (NASL)
– Will Seymore – Whitecaps FC 2 (USL Pro)
– Matt Bersano – Seattle Sounders FC 2 (USL)
– Tyler Back – Rovaniemen Palloseura (Finnish Veikkausliiga)
– Mikhail Doholis – Kitsap Pumas (PDL)