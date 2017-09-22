Oregon State Closes Non-Conference Schedule against [17/-] Pacific

Up Next

- The Beavers close out the non-conference portion of the 2017 schedule with a match against [17/-] Pacific at Paul Lorenz Field

- The contest will take place on Friday, September 22, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. PT

Follow Along

- Live stats are available on the men’s soccer schedule page on OSUBeavers.com

- Live Twitter updates will be available @BeaverMSoccer

Series Histories

- This will be the first meeting between the schools

- Pacific will be the fifth team OSU will face for a first meeting in school history in 2017

- Fairfield, American, Colgate and Syracuse were the previous four first-time opponents

- Head Coach Steve Simmons has faced 52 different opponents since taking over as the Beavers’ bench boss in 2009

- Simmons is 28-19-5 in first meetings while at Oregon State

Scouting Report

- The Tigers are currently ranked 17th in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll

- Pacific owns a 7-1 record so far in 2017, with the lone loss coming from UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 15

- The Tigers has bested Sacramento State, CSU Bakersfield, Virginia Tech, James Madison, UNLV, Grand Canyon and San Jose State averaging 2.43 goals per game while allowing 0.71

- Pacific surrendered a goal in the 59th minute to UCSB for its first regular-season loss since August 28, 2016

- Juniors Camden Riley and Alfredo Alcala lead the way with seven points apiece in 2017

- Riley owns three goals and one helper, while Alcala has buried a pair of markers with three assists

- Sophomore Anthony Orendain is has also added three goals on the year to spearhead the attack with Riley

- In total, the Tigers have put away 17 goals as a team, with seniors Tyson Fox and Tristan Blackmon, and junior Wouter Verstraaten each owning two on the season

- Senior Curtis Goldsmith has started every match in the net for Pacific, amassing his 7-1 record behind a 0.75 goals allowed average with 25 saves and a .806 save percentage

Last Time Out

- The Beavers dropped a 1-0 decision to the rival [RV/-] Pilots on Sunday, September 17

- Mueller had three shots in the contest, two header attempts off corners from Miralles and one free kick late in the contest that ricocheted off the cross bar

- Ryan Vincent made a season-high seven saves in the loss

Super Seniors

- The senior class of Jordan Jones, Jaime Miralles, Timmy Mueller, Jalen Markey and Sam Tweeton have combined for 294 career appearances on the pitch, including Miralles’ time at Vermont

- Jones has 64 appearances for OSU, followed by 62 from Mueller, 60 for Miralles, 57 for Markey and 51 for Tweeton

- Mueller and Jones have contributed the most points, as Jones has 24 goals and six assists, while Mueller owns 23 goals and eight assists for 108 total combined points

- Markey is the resident ironman after accumulating 5,069 minutes in his 57 career appearances and has played a full 90+ minutes in 52 games over the course of his career at OSU

Fun Facts

- Seniors Jordan Jones and Timmy Mueller, along with freshman Joe Hafferty, are the only active Beavers whose first career goal came as game-winners

- Hafferty fired off the final goal in a 3-2 win over UC Riverside on Sept. 3

- Jones buried the first goal of a 2-0 win over UW-Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2014, while Mueller made a splash with the second goal of a 3-1 win over Evansville on Aug. 29, 2014

Transfer Market

- Oregon State has had success with transfers over the last few seasons

- Miralles played a big role for the Beavers in 2016 as he tallied one goal and four helpers.

- Binder is a fresh transfer for 2017 as he made 35 appearances for UW-Milwaukee in two years and posted two goals and four assists in over 2,600 minutes

- Michael Swift is another new transfer, coming from Clemson where he made 17 appearances as a freshman for the Tigers in 2016

Beavers in the Pros

- Oregon State has produced a number of outstanding professional players in recent seasons

- Danny Mwanga was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 MLS Draft, before Khiry Shelton was selected second overall in 2016

- The list of current Beavers in the pros:

– Khiry Shelton – New York City FC

– Alan Gordon – LA Galaxy

– Emery Welshman – Real Salt Lake

– Robbie Findley – Rayo OKC (NASL)

– Danny Mwanga – Ottawa Fury (NASL)

– Will Seymore – Whitecaps FC 2 (USL Pro)

– Matt Bersano – Seattle Sounders FC 2 (USL)

– Tyler Back – Rovaniemen Palloseura (Finnish Veikkausliiga)

– Mikhail Doholis – Kitsap Pumas (PDL)