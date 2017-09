Elliot and Fiona are two domestic short hair cats. Fiona’s hair in a bit longer. Elliot is bigger than Fiona, but both cats are all black with a white patch on their chest.

Both cats are loving and are missed very much. They went missing in Bonanza on West Langel Valley Road.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Elliot and Fiona, please contact Ashley at 541-281-2141.