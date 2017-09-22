K-CET GED Students Can Co-Enroll at KCC

KLAMATH FALLS – Community members now have another method for getting ahead in the job market: co-enrolling in education programs at Klamath Community College.

Starting this fall, students enrolled in GED (general education development) courses can co-enroll at KCC to earn a college-level career pathway certificate in culinary, welding, or business/retail.

“These pathway certificates take a year or less to complete, and we hope will help students have a solid start in obtaining employment and educational gains,” said Raquel Poteet, director of education for Klamath Center for Education and Training (K-CET). “Our priority is to help adults seeking to change or improve their lives.”

The adult GED program is facilitated by K-CET, a partnership between KCC and Goodwill that was established in 2016. K-CET is located on the KCC campus in the new Work Skills Technology Center.

Adults 21 years and older are eligible to enroll in K-CET’s GED program, according to Poteet. She said GED students are required to attend a mandatory intake class and goal-setting meeting. K-CET offers classes in the morning, afternoon, evening, and online. Students must attend 10 hours per week.

K-CET and KCC instructors will closely advise students who are co-enrolled to ensure success, Poteet said. Students must enroll in six KCC credits to be eligible for scholarships.

“Earning a career pathway certificate can make a huge difference in someone’s life,” said Julie Murray-Jensen, KCC vice president of enrollment and external affairs. “This opportunity is about training, getting people to work, and advancing their career aspirations.”

Poteet said students pursuing a GED can study at their own pace and can finish as quickly as they like. Once the GED program is complete, students have an option to apply successfully completed KCC certificate courses toward a two-year degree.

