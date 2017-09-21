NFL Injury Report

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for Indianapolis’ game against the Cleveland Browns this week, and after coach Chuck Pagano told reporters the star quarterback will not practice at all this week, it looks like he’ll miss next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as well.

Encouraging development for New England Patriots fans: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) were limited. Matthew Slater (hamstring) also practiced. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (groin) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) didn’t practice.

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is day to day.

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, who did not play against the Bills on Sunday after waking up with a crick in his neck, did not practice Wednesday. Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, per the team’s official site.