Bulletproof Brewhouse Grand Opening

Bulletproof Brewhouse will host it’s grand opening September 23rd at Campus Square, 2229 N. Eldorado Avenue. Formerly home to Matteo’s Coffee & Tea House.

The owners, David, Seth and Madison are all currently pursuing degrees at Oregon Tech. Bulletproof Brewhouse will open as a coffee and tea shop with plans to offer a wine and beer bar. The menu will consist of popular coffee, tea, energy drinks, pastries, sandwiches, and eventually salads.

Bulletproof’s coffee beans will be roasted locally from Gathering Grounds Roastery.

For more information visit Bulletproof Brewhouse on Facebook.