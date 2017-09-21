Bend Man Killed in Wreck That Closes Hwy 97

On September 20, 2017 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 97 near mp 103, south of Madras in Jefferson County. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2007 Audi sedan was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons it crossed over the centerline. The Audi collided head-on in the southbound lane with a southbound white 2012 Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer pulling an empty livestock trailer. The driver of the Audi, Jonathan Stern was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck driver, 64 year old James Mohring sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Redmond area hospital for treatment.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office, the Jefferson County Fire and Rescue and ODOT. The highway was shut for approximately 4 hours.