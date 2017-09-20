Senate Confirms Kelley Minty Morris for Business Development Commission

Klamath County Commissioner and Board Chair Kelley Minty Morris’

Appointment to Oregon Business Development Commission Confirmed by

Oregon Senate

Commissioner Morris, a leading voice and tireless advocate for economic

development in Klamath County, is honored by her Senate Confirmation to the

Oregon Business Development Commission. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris is

the only person from Klamath County to serve on the Oregon Business Development

Commission giving the people of Klamath County an important voice.

From Business Oregon Commission website: “The commission oversees the

agency’s activities to ensure a coherent, integrated approach to economic

development and a continuous policy direction that can transcend changes in

executive and legislative leadership.”

Morris says, “It is important that Klamath County have a voice on this important

commission as we continue to expand economic opportunities in Klamath County

and I am honored to be that voice.”