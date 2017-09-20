Senate Confirms Kelley Minty Morris for Business Development Commission

Klamath County Commissioner and Board Chair Kelley Minty Morris’
Appointment to Oregon Business Development Commission Confirmed by
Oregon Senate
Commissioner Morris, a leading voice and tireless advocate for economic
development in Klamath County, is honored by her Senate Confirmation to the
Oregon Business Development Commission. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris is
the only person from Klamath County to serve on the Oregon Business Development
Commission giving the people of Klamath County an important voice.
From Business Oregon Commission website: “The commission oversees the
agency’s activities to ensure a coherent, integrated approach to economic
development and a continuous policy direction that can transcend changes in
executive and legislative leadership.”
Morris says, “It is important that Klamath County have a voice on this important
commission as we continue to expand economic opportunities in Klamath County
and I am honored to be that voice.”