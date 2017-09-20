Rain, Snow Helping High Cascades Complex Fire Efforts

Summary: The High Cascades Complex East Zone received significant rain and snow over the Spruce Lake, Blanket Creek and North Pelican Fires. Moisture reduced fire activity and the threat to Rim Village, Park Headquarters, Munson Valley, West Rim Drive, Mazama Village and the south entrance. However, weather posed challenges to resources working on the line. Poor visibility and wet roads prevented some crews from engaging in operations. “We are able to use this time to develop solid repair plans and set priorities for future operations,” said Tim Roide, Incident Commander for the East Zone.



Inclement weather prevented aerial observations but managers do not anticipate any change in fire perimeter over the next several days. New acreage and containment percentages will be available when weather clears. Drier conditions are expected this weekend, which will provide fire managers a precursory view into potential fire activity for the rest of the season.



The Rogue River-Siskiyou reduced campfire restrictions and the Fremont-Winema National Forest lowered its Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to IFPL-2. Public Use Restrictions have been rescinded on BLM, Forest Service and National Fish & Wildlife protected lands.

Weather: Heavy rainfall is expected today with gusts of 40-50 mph along ridgelines. There is potential for snow levels to drop below 5500 feet.

Closures: Area closures remain in effect but will be evaluated and reconsidered as weather continues to hamper fire activity. A number of area road and trail closures are in place. For specific closure information, visithttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5503. The North Entrance Road and East Rim Drive were closed yesterday due to weather. Park visitors are urge to check conditions before making plans as snow is expected at higher elevations today and Thursday. The West Rim Drive is closed until Friday at 4:00 p.m. due to construction. All concession facilities and services remain open for visitors to the Park. Motorists and visitors to the area also need to be aware of delays on Highway 230 between Union Creek and the junction with Highway 138 due to road construction.

A Level 1 Evacuation Notification remains in effect for Mazama Village in Crater Lake National Park. Level 1 is the first step in the “Be Ready, Be Set, Go!” system. For more information about evacuation levels and procedures, go to http://tinyurl.com/BeReady-BeSet-Go