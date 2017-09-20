June Shooting, Assault Suspect Captured

KLAMATH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Chris Kaber, Sheriff

Date: 09/19/17

INITIAL INCIDENT: On 06/21/17 at 7:25pm, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a 911 report of an assault at 37776 Modoc Point Road. An 84-year-old neighbor had been shot in the leg by a male suspect, who had just been involved in a serious assault against a 17-year-old girl. The neighbor intervened in the assault against the girl and was shot by the suspect.

The investigation revealed Charles (Charlie) Jackson (age 35) was the reported assailant of both the 17-year-old girl and the neighbor.

UPDATE: 09/19/17) 7:05pm, Charles Jackson was taken into custody and charged with crimes stemming from the June 2017 assaults. Charles Jackson was located, once again, with the same 17-year-old female victim. They were found hiding in a dark and wet campsite near the Cherry Creek Trailhead off Westside Road – between Rocky Point and Fort Klamath, OR.

Jackson was in possession of a rifle and a stolen car when arrested by a tactical team comprised of members from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (Special Response Team), and the United States Marshall Service-Fugitive Task Force. In addition, key in the successful operation were spotters and an aircraft provided by Emergency Airlift.

The United States Marshall’s Service and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) were instrumental in helping track and locate the suspect over the past several months.

Charles Irwin Jackson age 35