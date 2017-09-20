City Hosting Meeting on Spring Street Urban Renewal Plan

The City of Klamath Falls will be hosting a public meeting on Monday, September 25th at 5:30 p.m. where City Staff will provide an overview of Urban Renewal and the proposed Spring Street Urban Renewal Plan. Attendees can ask questions and provide comment.

The public meeting will take place within the Klamath Falls City Council Chambers located at 500 Klamath Avenue. Our Council Chambers are ADA accessible. If you need any special accommodations, please contact (541) 883-5325 prior to the meeting.

Additional information and background can be found on the City’s website under the Spring Street Urban Renewal page of the City’s website at www.klamathfalls.city. Any feedback can be directed to Management Assistant to the City Manager Joe Wall at jwall@klamathfalls.city or (541) 883-5272.