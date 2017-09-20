It’s time for the 5th Annual Benefit for the Basin Car Show and Swap Meet to benefit Youth, Education, Community and the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event is bigger and better than ever, encompassing 3 days. Here’s the schedule of events.

Friday September 22nd, in Exhibit Building 1 2nd Annual Benefit for the Basin tri-tip dinner. Catered by Melissa’s Country Kitchen, this event also features close up magic by Hart Keene who has been featured on America’s Got Talent, live music by local favorites Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, a live and silent auction and door prizes galore. The dinner starts with happy hour at 6, with entertainment throughout the evening.

Tickets are $25.00 and available at the door and at these sponsor locations:

Les Schwab in Klamath Falls

Basin Tire

K & D Auto Body

Klamath County Fairgrounds

Gary Cheyne – Country Financial

Line-X

Frontier Trailer

Klamath Basin Equipment

Online at www.benefitforthebasin.com

Saturday August 23rd, in the John Hancock Event Center, Exhibit buildings 1 & 2 and in the animal barn and on the grassy area, it’s the 5th annual car show and and raffle. For the second year we have added a car parts and random stuff swap meet. There will be a food court and kids zone as well. Magician Hart Keene will perform an 1 hour free show in exhibit hall 1 at noon.

Admission is always free and at this main event, we will give away a restored 1973 MGB and a restored 1968 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. Both cars are daily driver or car show ready, We’ll also raffle off 2 different 2017 car hauling trailers.

Raffle tickets to win the cars are just $5.00 and can be purchased at the locations listed above, and at the car show. The car show opens to the public at 10am. To register for the car show, go to www.benefitforthebasin.com and register in advance for $35.00.

Sunday August 24th, the first Benefit for the Basin Pancake Breakfast, supporting our local 4H and FFA kids. They’ll be serving up the flapjacks and all the fixins starting at 8am!

For further details and more information contact President, Joe Reister or Vice President, Keith Stotts at 541-891-2234 or 541-8917980, or email benefitforthebasin@gmail.com.