Tech’s Mark French and Tyler Franke Receive CCC Honors

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon Tech golfer Tyler Franke and cross country runner Mark French were named Cascade Conference “Players of the Week” the conference office announced Monday.

Franke, a junior from Sutherlin, Ore., shot an 11 under par to win the Oregon Fall Invite. His 205 total is now an Oregon Tech school record and is tied for second all-time at the Conference level. Led by Franke, Oregon Tech men’s golf team additionally set a new Cascade Conference record with a three round total of 844, breaking the old record of 847.

The Oregon Tech men and women’s golf teams will head to Eugene, Oregon this next week for the Northwest Christian Invite at the Springfield Golf Club.

French, a sophomore from Tualatin, Ore., finished third at the CCC 8K Invite with a time of 25:33. French’s time put him as the highest finisher among all Cascade Conference schools, which was almost 20 seconds faster than any other CCC runner. This is the second week in a row from French has received this honor from the Cascade Conference. In addition, last week French was honored as NAIA National Runner of the Week.