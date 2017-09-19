OSU Opens Pac-12 Play Saturday In Pullman

GAME 4: OREGON STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE

Gameday Information

Date: September 16, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: Pullman, Wash.

Stadium: Martin Stadium

Television: Pac-12 Network

Play-By-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Anthony Herron

Sideline: Lewis Johnson

Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)

Play-By-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Ron Callan

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

Satellite Radio: XM N/A, Sirius N/A

Series History: WSU leads, 51-47-3

Last Meeting: 2016 (L, 31-35)

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com

The Game —

Oregon State makes its second road trip of the season Saturday when visiting Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. PT.

The game is slated to air on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Washington. The Pac-12 Network can be found on Dish Network (406), Xfinity/Comcast (Network: 421 and 720 HD, Oregon: 420) and Charter Spectrum (332/452). Consult your provider for other listings.

Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”

The game marks the 102nd meeting between the teams, the second-most against any one opponent for the Beavers. OSU has also played Washington 101 times leading up to this season and will make it 102 against the Huskies later this month.

Oregon State narrowly trails in the all-time series, 51-47-3, with the Cougars winning last year’s matchup, 35-31, in Corvallis.

The game marks the opener of Pac-12 play for the Beavers, who start off with five consecutive games versus opponents who combined to go 50-17 last season. Four of those five finished with 10 or more wins, not including the Cougars, who won eight.

Four of those five opponents are currently ranked 21 or better in the Associated Press poll, and Colorado is receiving votes.

On This Date —

Oregon State last played on Sept. 16 in 1989, also against Washington State, losing 41-3.

Oregon State has played on Sept. 16 six times, going 2-4. One of the two wins was a victory over No. 6 USC in 1960, by a 14-0 score.

Against Washington State —

Washington State holds a slight advantage in the all-time series, 51-47-3, after winning the last three games of the series. Prior to that streak, Oregon State had won 6-of-7 and eight of the previous 10.

Two of WSU’s three wins during the streak have come by seven points or less, including a 35-31 victory last season. Eight of the Beavers’ 10 wins from 1999-2013 – OSU went 10-4 over that stretch – were by at least 14 points.

Washington State has a slight advantage in Pullman, posting a 23-19-2 record. The Cougars won 2015′s meeting, 52-31, but Oregon State won the previous three meetings at Martin Stadium: 2013 (52-24), 2009 (42-10) and 2007 (52-17). The Beavers won a 2011 matchup in Seattle, 44-21.

The Beavers’ 66-13 win in 2008 at Reser Stadium is the largest margin of victory (+53) against a current conference opponent.

Oregon State’s single-game record for passing yards was achieved by Sean Mannion in 2013 against the Cougars. He passed for 493 yards. Mannion also threw for the 10th-most in a game at OSU against WSU in 2014, finishing with 419.

Ryan Nall rushed for 131 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown, last season, while Victor Bolden, Jr., caught seven passes for 113 yards. Jalen Moore led the Beavers with 10 tackles, and Brandon Arnold wasn’t far behind with nine.

OSU/WSU Connections —

Oregon State assistant coach John Rushing played defensive back for Washington State, lettering from 1991-94. He holds the WSU record for career starts with 46, and was a Sporting News All-American in 1991 and 1992. He ended his career with 343 tackles, fifth in Cougar history.

Oregon State assistant coach Cory Hall served as a defensive graduate assistant at Washington State in 2006. WSU went 6-6 that season, defeating the Beavers, 13-6.

Oregon State linebacker Luke Leonnig and WSU offensive lineman Alec Kuzmack both attended Eagle High School in Idaho.

OSU safety Jeffrey Manning, Jr., and WSU wide receiver Renard Bell both attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.

Seventeen —

David Morris’ 17 tackles against Minnesota were the most by an Oregon State player since Lance Mitchell tallied 18 against TCU to open the 2010 season.

Only 10 players in school history have recorded more than Morris, who picked up 10 solo tackles in the effort.

The true freshman leads Oregon State with 25 tackles this season. Eighteen of those 25 tackles have been solo. He also has one tackle for loss, for 10 yards, on his resume.

True Frosh, Early Impacts —

Joining David Morris on the early impact list for true freshmen are wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Kesi Ah-Hoy.

Hodgins is second on the team with 13 receptions and his 118 yards are good for third. His touchdown reception against Portland State in the second game of the season served as the game winner.

Ah-Hoy, meanwhile, has 10 tackles over the first three games, placing him eighth on the team. One of those 10 tackles was for a loss.

Halfway There —

Trevorris Johnson has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, a feat he accomplished once during his career at TCU – last season against Iowa State and SMU.

With the two scores this season, the senior is halfway to his total from last year. He also had four as a freshman with the Horned Frogs in 2014.

Red Zone —

Oregon State is one of 35 teams – five in the Pac-12 – nationally that has scored on every appearance in the red zone this season.

The Beavers have been in the red zone seven times, scoring six touchdowns and a field goal.

OSU entered the red zone eight times through the first three games in 2016, scoring on seven of those drives.

Long Drives —

Oregon State posted a 15-play scoring drive against Minnesota Saturday, tied for the second-longest drive under head coach Gary Andersen. In two-plus seasons under Andersen, the Beavers have recorded 25 scoring drives spanning 10 or more plays.

Against Portland State, OSU posted a 98-yard drive that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run by Darell Garretson. That’s tied for the longest drive during Andersen’s tenure, with the first accomplished against Oregon in 2015.

Déjà vu —

Manase Hungalu’s 21-yard interception for a touchdown return against PSU marked the second of his career after doing the same against UCLA in 2016.

Only three OSU players have done so three times in their career: Reggie Tongue (1992-95), Derrick Doggett (2004-07) and Jordan Poyer (2009-12).

Luton’s Debut —

Jake Luton’s 304 passing yards against Colorado State to open the season were the second-most by an Oregon State quarterback in a debut.

Matt Moore holds the record with 367 yards against Portland State in 2005, a 41-14 win.

Luton’s 304 yards mark the 84th time an OSU quarterback has reached the 300-yard plateau.

The 304 yards tie Luton at No. 79 with Ladd McKittrick, who reached that total in 1983 against California.

From Hawai’i —

Twelve players hail from the state of Hawai’i, which gives Oregon State the most players to hail from the islands, aside from the University of Hawai’i.

Hawaiian natives Moku Watson, Kesi Ah-Hoy, Alexander Skelton, Keli’i Montibon and Onesimus Clarke joined the program in 2017.

Nall For 100 —

Ryan Nall’s 115 rushing yards against Colorado State gave him seven such efforts in his career. That ties him with Storm Woods (2012-15) for 10th-most at Oregon State.

Nall, who had posted three consecutive 100-yard games – against Arizona and Oregon in 2016, CSU in 2017 – can move into a tie for ninth with Bryce Oglesby (1980-83) with his eighth.

He now has an Oregon State record three carries of at least 75 yards in his career after scoring on a 75-yarder against CSU. His others include 89 yards against Washington State and 80 against California, both coming in 2016.

Dream Come True —

Unitus Community Credit Union and Oregon State have partnered to create the “Dream Come True” Program to fulfill one child’s dream. It is designed for children who are or have battled an unfortunate illness and includes hosting a child for every home Beaver football game during the 2017 season. Dream Come True will help provide a lasting experience to children eighth grade age or younger (per NCAA regulations) and their families who are facing or have faced an unfortunate time of illness. For more information, visit osubeavers.com/dreamcometrue.

The Schedule —

Seven of the Beavers’ first eight games of the 2017 season feature opponents who played in a bowl game last season.

Those seven opponents combined for a 66-27 (.710) record last season.

The stretch concludes with four 10-plus win teams: Washington (12 wins), USC (10), Colorado (10) and Stanford (10).

Oregon State opens Pac-12 play Sept. 16 at Washington State. The first five league opponents OSU will face combined for an overall record of 50-17 (36-9 Pac-12) last year, a winning percentage of .746. The final four opponents combined for an overall record of 17-31 (8-28 in Pac-12) last season, a winning percentage of .354.

One Of Two —

Oregon State is one of two Power 5 programs to have two byes this season. The other is Stanford, which also opened the 2017 season during Week Zero, playing Rice in Australia.

Twenty teams have two byes, with the Sun Belt accounting for better than 50 percent – 12 in all. Its schedule allocates two byes for every team.

Oregon State was originally scheduled for one bye – Oct. 21. The second, Sept. 23, came when the game against Colorado State was moved to the season opener. That announcement came June 1.

True Frosh —

Five true freshmen have played this season. They include: Isaiah Hodgins, Calvin Tyler, Jr., Tino Allen, David Morris and Kesi Ah-Hoy.

Bend —

The Beavers worked out in Bend for nearly one week – five practices and a scrimmage – at the end of July and early August.

It marked the second consecutive year the team traveled to Central Oregon.

The team stayed in newly-built dorms on the campus of Oregon State University-Cascades, and practiced at Summit High School.

The team was able to work on team-bonding as well as receiving the benefits of working out at an elevation of 3,623 feet.

Beavers In The NFL —

Twenty-three Beavers dotted NFL rosters during the first weekend of regular season action.

Included on that list is 2017 draft choices Sean Harlow (Atlanta Falcons) and Treston Decoud (Houston Texans) as well as undrafted free agent Victor Bolden, Jr. (San Francisco 49ers). Bolden returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns during preseason action, helping him to the roster spot.

Seniors —

Seventeen seniors dot Oregon State’s roster this season, which is close to the fewest in the Pac-12 Conference.

USC, UCLA and Washington lay claim to the fewest, with all three having 16 on their respective rosters.

Stanford (25), Utah (24) and Colorado (23) have the most in the Pac-12.

Honoring Giant Killers —

The 1967 “Giant Killers” will be honored during Oregon State’s Oct. 14 game against Colorado at Reser Stadium.

The “Giant Killers” went 7-2-1, defeating No. 1 USC, No. 2 Purdue and tying second-ranked UCLA.