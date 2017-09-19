Both Chiloquin Shooting Suspects Caught in Nevada

On September 17, 2017, at 12:03 a.m. Arnie Lee Eggsman (32 years of age) of Chiloquin, Oregon was shot and killed in Chiloqin. The Major Crime Team was activated and investigators from Oregon State Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath Falls Police Department responded to investigate.

Local Chiloquin residents and witnesses immediately provided valuable information to assist the investigators and the two suspects were quickly identified as Kyle Joseph Steele and Tevin R. Lafond.

Oregon State Police took the lead on the murder investigation. Yesterday evening, with the cooperation of Nevada Law Enforcement, OSP Detectives took first Tevin R. Lafond into custody and later around 11:30 p.m. arrested Kyle Steele. Both suspects will be extradited to the State of Oregon and prosecuted here in Klamath County for murder, assault I, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and other potential charges.

Law enforcement and the Klamath County District Attorney want to bring them them to justice and bring swift closure to the family and friends of the victim.