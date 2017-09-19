Draft Document: Zinke Puts Cascade-Siskiyou on Shrink List

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument on his list of six national monuments to shrink. Earlier this year the Trump administration authorized a review of any monument larger than 100,000 acres that was approved or expanded since the second Bush administration. According to a draft recommendation released this week and obtained by the Washington Post, Zinke recommends reducing Cascade-Siskiyou to allow for more logging and access to natural resources on federal land.