County Unemployment Rate Up, But Overall Picture Improved

Unemployment rates ticked up across Klamath and Lake Counties in August. Despite a small uptick to the unemployment rate over the past several months, the employment situation is significantly improved from this time last year. Klamath County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose for a second consecutive month to 5.6 percent in August, up from 5.3 percent in July. The drop in employed residents was much larger than the increase in unemployed, resulting in a notable decline in the local labor force. This drop is likely the result of retirements or out-migration. Despite the monthly decline, the unemployment rate remains down significantly from last August when it was 6.9 percent. Klamath County added 100 jobs in August, fairly consistent hiring for this time of year. The pace of job growth over the past year slowed slightly in August with the nonfarm payroll employment expanding 2.9 percent (+650 jobs). Employment growth was consistent with the statewide growth rate at 2.6 percent. Job gains were concentrated in health care, construction, and leisure and hospitality. There were notable declines in professional and businesses services (-130 jobs). Lake County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 5.6 percent in August from 5.4 percent in July. The rate was 6.3 percent in August 2016, not a statistically significant decline. The employment situation in August remained little changed from July. Lake County nonfarm business establishments added a total of 70 jobs over the year. There were modest gains in retail trade (+20 jobs) over the past year. Local government (+40 jobs) also posted notable gains.

The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly payroll employment and labor force data for Oregon’s metropolitan areas and counties. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources. The Oregon Employment Department payroll employment estimates are revised quarterly using information from unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use data from this official Oregon series unless noted. The department also makes the BLS-produced nonfarm payroll employment series for metropolitan areas available. These are revised annually by BLS.

