Suspects at Large in Chiloquin Homicide

On September 17, 2017, at 12:03 a.m. 911 dispatch received reports of a shooting on the bridge in Chiloquin, Oregon. Law enforcement response located the deceased victim on the bridge over the Williamson river in downtown Chiloquin. Family was contacted and informed of the tragedy. The victim was Arnie Lee Eggsman, 32 years old, of Chiloquin, Oregon.

The Major crime team was activated. Witness statements led to identification of suspects. Suspects are currently at large.

The Oregon State Police, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls City Police Department, Klamath Community Corrections and Klamath Juvenile Department are all involved in the on-going investigation. Yet another long, intense weekend for those who protect and serve our community.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Eggsman family.

Eve Costello

Klamath County District Attorney

###