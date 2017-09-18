Produce Connection – Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank

The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank will be partnering with the following distribution sites, providing free, weekly produce to area residents. Produce will be distributed now through October. For more information visit www.klamathfoodbank.org.

Current site locations and times:

THURSDAYS:

Sky Lakes Live Young Wellness Ctr.-Corner of 11th & Klamath Ave-12:00-2:00

Chiloquin Care Program-106 1st St. (Across from Kirchers’ Hardware)-10:30-12:30

Malin Assembly of God-2404 5th Street-12:00-1:00

Merrill Presbyterian Church-210 E. 2nd St.-2:00-4:00

FRIDAYS:

Salvation Army-2960 Maywood Dr. #12-10:00-12:00

Open Door-2074 S 6th St.-10:00-12:00

Cascades East-2801 Daggett Ave.-11:00-1:00

Sprague River Pantry-23411 Sprague River Rd.-11:30-1:30

Bonanza 7th Day Adventist-Hwy 70-12:30 – 2:30

Klamath Works-1930 S. 6th St. (Old West One)-1:30-3:30

Round Lake Mobile Park-4000 Round Lake Rd.-10:30-12:00