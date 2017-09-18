Oregon Ducks ranked No. 24

LARAMIE, Wyoming – The Oregon Ducks moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season in the latest AP poll, released Sunday. The Ducks, ranked No. 24, are 3-0 after Saturday’s 49-13 win against Wyoming.

In Saturday’s game, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert outplayed highly touted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Herbert passed for 251 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown, while Allen was held to only 64 yards passing.

Oregon is 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and starts conference play next Saturday at Arizona State. San Diego State and Utah also made their 2017 debuts in the AP poll. Two Pac-12 teams, Stanford and UCLA, fell out of the poll.