Nall Paces Beavers With Two Touchdowns Against Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Oregon State University football team battled Washington State on Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium to open the Pac-12 Conference portion of the Beavers’ 2017 schedule.

The Beavers dropped a 52-23 decision to the Cougars.

Ryan Nall continued his climb up the Oregon State record books, now sitting at 1,729 career rushing yards for 13th all-time after a 118-yard two touchdown effort on Saturday. Nall is now 114 yards away from moving past Terron Ward who sits at 12th on the all-time list.

Austin Hudson led the defense with 12 tackles, including two pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Sophomore outside linebacker Shemar Smith recorded the first Beavers’ sack of the season early on in the first quarter forcing a Cougar three and out. Oregon State finished the game with three sacks.

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, a 35-yard punt Nick Porebski punt downed on the Washington State 1-yard line led to the Beavers first points of the game. With the Cougars set up in their own end zone, Phillip Napoleon got a hand on the pass attempt causing the receiver to catch the ball in the end zone. Bright Ugwoegbu and Shawn Wilson were quick to the ball securing the tackle and pulling the score to 7-2.

Oregon State found some offensive momentum late in the second quarter, using a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Nall that capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive pulling the Beavers within 14-9. A third down completion to Seth Collins extended the drive in the red zone, allowing the Oregon State offense to stay on the field and consume nearly five minutes off the clock.

The Beavers are on a bye week next week, and return to Reser Stadium on Sept. 30 to face Washington with time and TV to be announced. You can get your tickets at beavertickets.com/football.

