Lady Owls Shock Rocky Mountain with Late Goal

BILLINGS, Mont. — Oregon Tech scored the game winning goal with just 87 seconds remaining in regulation as the Owls pulled-off the upset with a 1-0 win over Rocky Mountain Sunday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field.

Oregon Tech (3-4, 1-1 CCC) put four shots on goal with none bigger than the final one. In transition Ellie Quercia laid a ball back to Karah McCulley 30 yards out who hit a first time ball into the upper ninety just over Maia Wetzel the Bear’s keepers reach for the game’s only goal in the 89th minute.

This result was a culmination of some tough but valuable lessons in our non-conference schedule, said Head Coach Brandon Porter. “We had a great goal by Karah and a fantastic setup by Ellie, but our defense and goalkeeping from Megan Green kept us in the position to get the win. Very proud of the team and looking forward to keeping this momentum.

Amber Pearson led the Battlin’ Bears with five shots – two on goal – and Sami Heimer attempted four shots with three on frame.

The Lady Owls will next play on the road at Corban and Northwest Christian September 29 & 30 respectively.