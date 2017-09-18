KCFD1 Welcomes Six New EMS Personnel

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 (KCFD1) added six (6) new EMS personnel, Jades Ames (Paramedic), Colton Steinke (Paramedic), Layne Westwang (EMT), Justin Llanes (EMT), Jared Hooper (EMT), and Wayland Sherman (EMT-I). The new recruits started a two (2) week academy on September 1, 2017. At the end of the academy, a graduation ceremony was held on September 15, 2017, where the recruits were sworn in, received their badges, and their station assignments for continued training. The new recruits will allow KCFD1 to add a third ambulance to aide in responding to medical calls and transport requests.