Hustlin’ Owls Fall at Rocky Mountain 3-1

BILLINGS, Mont. — The ninth-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team knocked off visiting Oregon Tech 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field.

Rocky Mountain (5-1, 1-1 CCC) went ahead in the 10th minute when Marco Kummerle headed home a free kick sent into the penalty area by Gregor Watson.

Oregon Tech (1-4, 0-2 CCC) then evened the game at 1-1 in the 12th minute, as Benito Torres-Mata scored on Cross into the box from Joey Driessen that Mata headed over the head of the RMC keeper.

Kummerle struck again for the Battlin’ Bears. Tulio Melo played a cross from the right to a streaking Kummerle for a right-footed finish from 12 yards out.

The home side added an insurance goal in the 40th minute as Luca Wiechers tapped a loose ball into the net following a scramble in the area on a corner kick.

Rocky attempted 17 shots in the win with 11 of them coming in the second half. They put just four of those chances on goal, scoring on three of them. Oregon Tech took seven shots with three on goal. Both teams were whistled for 22 fouls.

The Owls will look to rebound next weekend as they host Walla Walla University and Multnomah next Friday and Saturday respectively.