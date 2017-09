The Klamath Falls BottleDrop and the Oregon Department of Human Services are teaming up to raise $5,000.00 for foster children.

You will now be able to transfer money from your Bottle Drop account directly to the Department of Human Services Child Welfare or pick up blue fundraiser bags.

Our local BottleDrop is located at 2702 Eberlein Ave. For more information contact 541-850-6800.