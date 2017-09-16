Art Workshops – Art on the Flyway

Arts on the Flyway is the downtown festival where art and music take flight! September 19th through the 22nd you and your little ones can take all sorts of arts workshops ranging from painting to ukulele, ice cream making to glass art – all for little to no cost!

Then see your artwork (or that of your kids, friends and neighbors) on display in the ½ mile loop of the festival proper on Saturday, September 23 from 10-5 p.m.

To sign up for any of these amazing Arts on the Flyway Workshops visit www.artsontheflyway.com or contact the Ross Ragland Box office at 541.884.LIVE!