Victim of escaped inmate Brittain McAuliffe fights for her life

The woman believed to be the victim of escaped inmate Brittain McAuliffe is fighting for her life at a Portland hospital after being shot in Klamath Fall over the weekend.

Danielle Griffin’s mother, Lisa Griffin, told KOIN 6 News her daughter is on a long road to recovery after she was shot in the neck and face. McAuliffe, who escaped from the Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility in LaGrande on June 20, now faces charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes.

He is accused of shooting Danielle twice with a sawed off shotgun, according to court documents. Danielle was found by a jogger on a bike path, bloody and unresponsive. She was immediately flown to OHSU. Now she is in a medically induced coma and will need to undergo reconstructive surgery to her face and neck. McAuliffe already has a long criminal history with past arrests for theft, DUI and criminal mischief.