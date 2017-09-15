The Beach Boys Tribute – The Ross Ragland

It’s all FUN FUN FUN at the Ross Ragland on Friday, September 22 at 7:30p as they kick off the 2017-18 Season with the Beach Boys Tribute: Catch a Wave.

GOD ONLY KNOWS how accurate this band is when it comes to recreating that surf-pop sound of the 1960s: in fact they have been selected by Wilson Family personally as the best Beach Boys Tribute band in the nation!

Join us for some GOOD VIBRATIONS and a lot of great nostalgia! Tickets start at just $19.

For more information contact The Ross Ragland at 541-884-0651.