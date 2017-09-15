The Air Quality outlook for Friday, September 15th to Saturday September 16th

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Air Quality outlook for Friday, September 15, 2017 to 8:00 am Saturday September 16, 2017.

September 15, 2017 is expected to be in the good to moderate range. The Weather Service is forecasting north to northwest and northeast winds today on into tomorrow morning.

The Miller Complex south of the basin, and the High Cascades Complex, north of the basin have been affecting our air quality. It is anticipated that the air quality conditions will go from good during the daytime hours and back into the moderate range tonight for Klamath County, Rocky Point, Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas.

Good air quality considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Moderate to high moderate air quality will affect people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution. These individuals should consider reducing prolonged or heavy physical exertion both indoors and outdoors. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are common signs that one needs to take it easier. For everyone else, it’s fine to continue regular daily activities.

http://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Pages/Wildfires-Visibility.aspx

Weather conditions and smoke levels can vary dramatically during wildfires, not only from one day to the next but also on an hourly basis. Smoke may impact one portion of a community but not necessarily another in close vicinity.

If citizens have additional questions or concerns, they can contact Klamath County Public Health for the latest threats to health conditions from smoke.