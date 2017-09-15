Lady Owls Claim Oregon Tech Invite Title

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Casey Jansen of Corban University shot a final round 72 on the way to medalist honors with the Oregon Tech women winning the team title Tuesday at the Oregon Tech Fall Invite at the Running Y Ranch Resort.

Jansen’s 2-day total 144 broke the Cascade Conference record of 150. That record was held by Oregon Tech’s Janelle Ferlan who also broke the record today but finished three strokes behind Jansen with a 147 in second place. College of Idaho’s Natalie Mullins was third with a 155 (78, 77), with Oregon Tech’s Stephanie Koza and Kylie Collom finishing tied for fourth with 156.

The Oregon Tech women captured the team title with a two-day total of 619 which is good enough for second all-time in the CCC. Corban finished second, 13 strokes behind the Owls followed by College of Idaho (679), Simpson University (682), and Walla Walla University (896).