Klamath Basin Refuges Pre-Season Youth Waterfowl Hunt

The Klamath Basin Refuges is excited to announce the 2017 pre-season youth waterfowl hunt. This hunt is a two day event offered to youth hunters ages 17 and under on September 23rd and 24th.

Youth hunters are required by state regulation to be accompanied by an adult; youth hunters ages 16 and 17 will require a Refuge Recreation Pass, adults do not need a pass for this hunt. Entry time onto the Refuges is 4:30 a.m. unless otherwise posted and shoot times correspond to California and Oregon State regulations.

Klamath Basin Refuges sponsors, Cal-Ore Wetlands and Waterfowl Council, will be hosting their annual free Bar-B-Q for youth hunters and their adult chaperones from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. All youth hunters will receive a gift and have the chance to win prizes in a complimentary raffle. The Bar-B-Q and raffle will be held at the State Line RV Park located on Highway 161 between the two Refuges.

For any additional questions please contact the Refuge Visitor Center at 530-667-2231.