Firefighters at risks for major health conditions

So far this wildfire season, more than 672,000 acres have burned in Oregon. That’s about 175,000 more acres than an average year. While firefighters are focused on putting out the flames, Oregon’s national leadership is working to make sure their health is a long-term priority.

Flames aren’t the only threat firefighters face. They can also experience long-term health problems from breathing dangerous air. Now, the government is stepping in to help.

Firefighters are known to have twice the cancer risk than the general population and so much of it is due to the toxic environment we operate within, on a day-to-basis, firefighters are exposed to life-threatening conditions. Those include “Cardiovascular disease, increased respiratory disease, high blood pressure. There’s the trips, falls, injuries associated with trauma, and mental health issues, that’s why Oregon Representative Greg Walden helped pass the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act this week. The act makes it possible for the government to collect data about the effects firefighters suffer, due to smoke inhalation.

In addition to the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, the Energy and Commerce Committee marked up four other bills to promote public health – including the Soar Act of 2017, the Mission Zero Act, the Action for Dental Health Act of 2017, and the Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act of 2017.