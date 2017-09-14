Second Annual Coffee with a Cop Set for October

By: Claire Beverly
The Klamath Falls Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies across the country, will host the 2nd Annual “Coffee with a Cop Day.” The event this year will take place on Wednesday, October 4th, starting at 7:00am. Gathering Grounds Roastery, located at 116 S. 11th Street, has graciously agreed to facilitate the event.
Stop by for a cup of coffee and a visit. There are no agendas…no scripts…just neighbors visiting about our community and getting to know each other better.
For more information about the event visit, coffeewithacop.com. You can also visit the Gathering Grounds Roastery website to view their selections at ggroastery.com.
See you on October 4th at 7:00am.
David A. Henslee, Chief of Police