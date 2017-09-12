Rip City Riders Benefit Party

The Rip City Riders is hosting a benefit concert for Chelsea Gamble and Zach Toll at the Aftershock Saturday, September 23rd at 8pm.

Chelsea and Zach were both seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by someone driving recklessly. Chelsea has lost an arm and a leg and Zach was injured with less severe injuries.

Their medical bills are piling up and they could use a little help. Slap will be performing and the Aftershock is donating a portion of bar proceeds to Chelsea and Zach’s recovery fund.

Party for a good cause September 23rd at the Aftershock with Rip City Riders, the band Slap and 92-5 KLAD!