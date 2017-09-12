Oregon Parks and Recreation Increases State Park Fees

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is proposing amendments to agency rules related to overnight camping rates for state parks.

A $2 per site increase in the base rate for overnight rental fees on select types of campsites was approved by the Oregon Legislature as part of the 2017-19 OPRD budget. The deadline for public comment on the amendments is extended until Friday.

The proposed rule will increase the base rate for yurts, cabins, full hook up, partial hook up, hiker-biker, equestrian and group sites. Tent site rates will not increase, which maintains a lower cost option for park visitors.

The proposed rule is aligned with the views expressed in park surveys that show visitors prefer smaller rate increases on a more frequent basis than a large fee increase in the future.

Day-use parking pass prices will not increase. If approved by the Commission, new rates would be effective on new reservations made after Oct. 1, 2018.