Irma Postpones Florida Teams Season Openers

MIAMI, Florida – A possible tornado was reported near the Miami Dolphins’ stadium during Hurricane Irma, and structural engineers will inspect the complex for potential damage, a person familiar with the situation .

The team’s complex in Davie, Florida appears to be fine in the wake of the storm. The condition of NFL stadiums in Tampa and Jacksonville were yet to be determined as well. Marlins Park was also assessed, another person said.

Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof. The Dolphins will open their season Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been scheduled to open their seasons this past Sunday, but that game was postponed until Nov. 19 because of Irma.

The NFL is not close to making a decision regarding this week’s games, said Joe Lockhart, the league’s senior vice president of communications. On Sunday, Tampa Bay’s delayed season opener is scheduled at home against the Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville has its home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm’s arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season. The Dolphins will have a team meeting Tuesday and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys’ complex.

The Dolphins’ first home game is now scheduled for Oct. 8 against Tennessee. Their stadium has a 1-year-old canopy designed to withstand a Category 4 hurricane. The Marlins begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Tuesday, and are scheduled to return home Friday to face Milwaukee.