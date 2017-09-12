Caribbean Struggles to Get Aid After Irma

Now that Hurricane Irma has been reduced to a tropical storm , Caribbean officials struggled to get aid to islands devastated by Hurricane Irma and tried to take stock of the damage caused by the Category 5 storm.

At least 34 people were reported to have been killed in the region, including 10 in Cuba, whose northern coast was raked by the storm. Cuban state media said most of those died in Havana, where seawater surged deep into residential neighborhoods. To the east, in the Leeward Islands known as the playground for the rich and famous, governments came under criticism for failing to respond quickly to the hurricane, which flattened many towns and turned lush, green hills to a brown stubble.

Residents have reported food, water and medicine shortages, as well as looting. In the US evaluation begins on the damage done by Irma. President Trump has declared a major disaster in the state of Florida, making federal aid available to people affected by Hurricane Irma in nine counties already hit by the storm.

Nearly 6.2 million homes and businesses across Florida lost power, and utility officials said it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. More than 100,000 were in the dark in Georgia.