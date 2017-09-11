Convoy to Texas – Hurricane Harvey Victims

Community members are banning together to convoy to Texas, to take supplies to the Hurricane Harvey victims.

The group will be meeting at the old Safeway, Downtown Klamath Falls, to collected supplies from other community members willing to give.

The group will be meeting this Saturday from 9am-5pm, and Sunday from 10am-3pm, and will be leaving for Texas Monday the 18th.

Supplies and drivers with large trucks are still needed.

For more information and a list of supplies contact Pat Osborne at 541-891-4677.