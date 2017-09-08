Ramirez Returns to Lady Owls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the return of Maria Ramirez to the Lady Owls, only this time as an assistant coach.

Ramirez, a 3-year starter, played for Oregon Tech from 2011-14. She was a member of the Lady Owl teams that won 72 games in 3 seasons and earned a berth in the 2014 NAIA National Tournament. She averaged 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists and was voted team MVP by her teammates for the 2013 season.

“Maria was a great player for us,” stated Meredith. “She was so versatile and could truly play any position on the floor. She originally started at forward but team injuries forced her to point guard. We also subbed her in at the post. That takes a versatile skill set and tremendous toughness. She was a phenomenal passer and a caring teammate. She has a lot to share with our current players.”

Ramirez was originally from La Pine, Oregon, where she earned state 4A Player of the Year honors while leading the Hawks to a State Championship in 2009. After a brief stint at Northwest Nazarene University, Ramirez transferred to Tech to team up with former La Pine teammate Kassi Conditt as Lady Owls. “The chemistry Maria and Kassi shared was awesome. They could read each other and it made for a very effective pick and roll game.”

Ramirez has been honing her coaching skills at Klamath Union High School as the Head JV Girls’ Basketball Coach and Assistant Varsity Coach the past 3 seasons. “Maria is knowledgeable, energetic and ready to coach at this level. She’s had valuable experience leading practices and managing games and it is very comforting for me to have a former player by my side,” commented Coach Meredith.