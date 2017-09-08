North Pelican Fire 3,450 Acres; 25% Containment

The fire is currently at 3,450 acres and containment is now at 25%. Crews continue to control and contain spot fires, patrol and mop up fire perimeter on the north side. The priority is to scout and secure lines west of the Cold Springs Trail Head to the wilderness boundary.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou and Fremont-Winema National Forests have placed an area closure on the entire Sky Lakes Wilderness Area. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of FSR 3519

There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 am today. Temperatures will peak at a high of 80 degrees. There will be a calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The North Pelican Fire will be absorbed into the High Cascades Complex – East Zone Saturday at 6:00 am. The Incident Command Post (ICP) will be moving to Fort Klamath. We would like to thank the Rocky Point Community for their hospitality. All future updates will now come from the Southwest Incident Management Team 3.

For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. If you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

For more information on the North Pelican Fire, contact the North Pelican Fire Information staff at 541-363-7412 or mail to scofmp.fire.info@gmail.com. Daily wildfire/prescribed fire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .