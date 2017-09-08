Bonanza Starts School With New Floors; Gym Work Continues

Students returning to class at Bonanza School this week have noticed the new floors and new paint in parts of their school, and they’re getting inspired.

“I think sprucing up the school is going to help

the kids’ attitude,” said Bonanza Jr./Sr. High

School Principal Art Ochoa. The students are

talking about painting new murals, fixing up

benches and decorating lockers.

About a third of the high school wing and parts of

the elementary wing of the K-12 school building

are new this fall.

In June a severe rainstorm caused flooding in

those parts of the school, damaging the floors and

lower portions of the walls.

Over the summer Modoc Contracting and Premier

Floors fixed and replaced the flooring and walls in

hallways and classrooms, painted the walls and

finished in time for the first day of school on

Tuesday.

“Kids have noticed the floors, they’ve noticed the

classrooms,” Ochoa said.

While the hallways and classrooms were ready for students, workers with Soriano Sports Floors are still completing the new gym floor. During the first week of school workers were painting the lines and mascot in red, black and white. Ochoa is aiming to open the gym on Sept. 20.

Until then, high school PE classes are happening outdoors. If the air quality is unhealthy students go to the library for lectures. The elementary students are using the smaller gym.

Over the summer Bonanza also removed trees in the playground. It was determined they posed a hazard of coming down in a wind, rain or snowstorm. Ochoa said student leadership had the idea to have each class (K-12) plant a tree to replace them.

“Depending on what grade you’re in, you can come back and say, ‘I planted that tree,’” he said.

Bonanza also saw an increase in students with the start of the school year. Bonanza received about 20 new students in grades seven through 12, Ochoa said, totaling about 220 students in the jr./sr. high school.

“It’s almost an additional class,” Ochoa said. “I think it’s going well. I’ve had a lot of positive feedback from staff and kids both.”