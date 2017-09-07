Lady Owls Drop 29th Straight to Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore.—Southern Oregon University won its 29th straight head-to-head win against Oregon Tech on Wednesday, a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14 decision at Mountain Avenue Gym.

Sophomore right-side hitter Taylor Ristvedt’s career-high 18 kills led Southern Oregon. She did the damage on 39 swings and SOU’s other kills leader, Makayla Hoyt, had 12 on 21 in leading the Raiders (4-3 overall, 2-1 Cascade Conference) to a .277 attacking average. Ashlyn Flynn controlled the back row with 28 digs, helping to hold the Owls (3-4, 1-2) to a .199 clip.

After SOU won the first two sets 25-22, Oregon Tech showed real grit capturing the third set 25-21 before falling 25-14 in the fourth set to lose the match.

Chase Bohman had 19 kills on 38 attacks to help the Owls keep pace. The first set featured 18 ties and nine lead changes before the Raiders won it with four unanswered points. With SOU trailing 22-21 in the second, two SOU blocks and an OIT attacking error followed by back-to-back Natalie James’ aces put the Raiders in the driver’s seat.

The Owls will have 9 days off before returning to Cascade Conference action at Multnomah and Warner Pacific September 15 and 16 in Portland, Oregon.