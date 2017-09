The 9th Annual LDS Food Drive will be held this Saturday, September 9th.

20,000 bags will be delivered to homes throughout the Klamath Basin. If you receive a bag, place a couple of food items in and leave it on your door step by 9AM Saturday morning.

A monetary donation can be put in the envelope provided in the bag. Each dollar donated accesses about 10 pounds of food, creating 8 meals.

For more information contact Niki at the Food Bank 541-882-1223.