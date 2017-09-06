North Pelican Fire 20% Contained

The fire is currently at 3,425 acres and containment is now at 20%. Fire crews will continue to scout for and construct lines southwest of Cold Springs trail head and north of FSR 3069, and east to the FSR 080. They are also working on building lines towards the wilderness for containment.

There is a red flag warning for abundant lightening from 11:00 am today until 11:00 pm on Thursday. Temperatures will be 78-88 degrees with a relatively low humidity (24-29%). Winds will be out of the west 2-5 mph increasing to 3-7 mph. There will be a chance of thunderstorms and showers starting today. Air mass will continue to be slightly cooler, more moist, and stable.

The Fremont-Winema National Forest Area Closure remains in place. This Order closes portions of the forest around the incident to all vehicle and pedestrian entry. The perimeter of the Area Closure includes all Forest Lands west of Westside Road, east of Pelican Butte Road, north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 3554, and south of FSR 3519. Trail closures are now in effect in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. If traveling on Westside Road or through the Rocky Point area, please be vigilant and drive with caution as emergency traffic vehicles are in the area. When smoke is visible, motorists are encouraged to drive with their headlights on.

Due to numerous fires burning in and around south central Oregon and northern California, smokey conditions persist within the Klamath Basin. For current air quality advisories in Klamath County visit http://www.klamathair.org/. For information on statewide smoke conditions visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Should you have any questions regarding air quality and related health concerns, please contact the Klamath County Public Health at (541) 882-8846 or visit http://www.klamathcounty.org/depts/publichealth/.

South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) is an interagency fire management program that provides comprehensive wildland fire service to south central Oregon and northwest Nevada. The partnership strives to achieve a more efficient, effective and integrated interagency fire management program for all participating agencies on the land administered and protected by each agency.

For more information on the North Pelican Fire, contact the North Pelican Fire Information staff at 541-363-7412 or mail to scofmp.fire.info@gmail.com. Daily wildfire/prescribed fire information, maps and social media links can be found at SCOFMP Blog http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY .

##